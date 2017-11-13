Breaking News
Turkmenistan cuts electricity price for Afghanistan
...
Results of Afghanistan’s 2-year food fortification project released
...
Afghanistan mining revenue reaches 6bn AFN
...
Saffron festival opens in Kabul
...
Visa-on-arrival for foreign investors coming to Kabul
...
First phase of Chabahar port connecting Afghanistan, Iran and India inaugurated
...
Leaders from 40 countries to discuss Afghanistan’s economic development in Turkmenistan
The Seventh Regional Economic Cooperation Conference (RECCA VII) ministerial meeting is scheduled on November 14-15, 2017 in Ashgabat-Turkmenistan.
Political and business leaders from 40 countries are going to discuss economic cooperation and ways of attracting private investment to Afghanistan.
Organized by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Turkmen Foreign Ministry and other prominent regional and international organizations, this year’s conference is held under the slogan “Deepening Connectivity and Expanding Trade through Investment Infrastructure and Improving Synergy.”
The first day of the conference will see two panels, one on empowering women entrepreneurs towards access to regional and international markets, and another one on “access to markets, requirements and challenges”.
The second day will be devoted to working group sessions.
The leaders will also discuss financing and investment needs of key projects in energy, transport, trade and transit projects in the conference
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Declining foreign aid shrinks Afghan ministries' budgets
The Senate summoned Finance Minister Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal to confer on the government’s budget draft for next year. Minister
Afghanistan receives USD 75mn in bonus from IMF
The Afghanistan government receives USD 75mn in bonus from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after surpassing the set target for
Kandahar residents demand bus service
A number of residents of the Kandahar city have demanded the government to reintroduce the public transport bus service that