Maidan Wardak-Ghazni power project inaugurated

President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the 220kw Ghazni-Maidan Wardak power project on Thursday in Chamtala area of the capital Kabul.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he congratulated the people of the two provinces as their long-awaited demand has been met.

He said that his administration was working to provide a balanced electricity services to all the provinces.

Eleven provinces including Ghazni and Badghis pay up to four times higher in electricity bills.

He assured that the national electricity program would help the country produce its own energy in addition to importing it.

“Foreign advisors told us that we should import electricity for 10 years and not invest in domestic production of the energy, but the current electricity plan would help us to produce our own energy,” Ghani said.

He shared the three goals of the government:

Have a single electricity network Have self-sustainable electricity and transit 15,000MW of electricity from central Asia to South Asia Provide solar generated energy to provinces that cannot be connected to the electricity network

He further added that Shebrghan and Mazar-I-Sharif cities were provided with 90 megawatts of gas generated electricity with the private sector investment.