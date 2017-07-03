Main trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens
Trade activities will soon resume through the Ghulam Khan trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan after its reopening on Monday.
The trade route was closed during a military offensive in the tribal region of North Waziristan.
However, the Angor Ada border crossing in South Waziristan Agency, Nawa Pass and Ghakhi Pass in Bajaur remain closed for all sorts of trade and business activities, according to Pakistan Customs, Immigration Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Afghan transporters are happy about the reopening of the route as they faced many hardships at Torkham and Chaman.
The route remained closed since June 15, 2014 after Pakistan security forces launched an operation against militants.
Related Articles
Afghanistan attends CAREC conference in Kazakhstan
The 12th Ministerial Meeting was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, to review the progress made in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation
US supports Afghanistan’s decision to include India in transit trade
The United States government has supported Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s decision to include India in the transit trade agreement
Food storage facility inaugurated in Charbolak district of Balkh Province
On 12 June 2013 a food storage facility was inaugurated in Charbolak District of Balkh Province. Kateb Shams, Director of
Call it what it is: a BORDER.