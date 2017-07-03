English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Main trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens

in Afghan Business

Main trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopens
03 Jul, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Trade activities will soon resume through the Ghulam Khan trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan after its reopening on Monday.

The trade route was closed during a military offensive in the tribal region of North Waziristan.

 However, the Angor Ada border crossing in South Waziristan Agency, Nawa Pass and Ghakhi Pass in Bajaur remain closed for all sorts of trade and business activities, according to Pakistan Customs, Immigration Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Afghan transporters are happy about the reopening of the route as they faced many hardships at Torkham and Chaman.

The route remained closed since June 15, 2014 after Pakistan security forces launched an operation against militants.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan Pakistan tradeWaziristan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan attends CAREC conference in Kazakhstan

Afghanistan attends CAREC conference in Kazakhstan

The 12th Ministerial Meeting was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, to review the progress made in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation

Afghan Business 11 months ago US supports Afghanistan’s decision to include India in transit trade

US supports Afghanistan’s decision to include India in transit trade

The United States government has supported Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s decision to include India in the transit trade agreement

Afghan Business 4 years ago Food storage facility inaugurated in Charbolak district of Balkh Province

Food storage facility inaugurated in Charbolak district of Balkh Province

On 12 June 2013 a food storage facility was inaugurated in Charbolak District of Balkh Province. Kateb Shams, Director of

1 comment

Write a comment
  1. Afridi
    Afridi 3 July, 2017, 20:32

    Call it what it is: a BORDER.

    Reply this comment

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading