English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Marble Factories Shutting Down in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Marble Factories Shutting Down in Afghanistan
30 Jul, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Marble factory owners are stopping operations as many of them are incurring losses due to lack of raw materials.

According to the Marble Stone Association, there are 13 marble processing factories in Kabul, but none of them are operational due to lack of raw material.

The Association slammed the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) for its inability to support the marble sector.

“The Ministry of Mines does not have a policy in place in the last three years. It is all words but no action,” said Sarajuddin Kamali, the head of the association.

Meanwhile, the MoMP said they plan to  award contracts for marble extraction to 10 companies. Their plan will  go through the High Economic Council first, and then put out to tender after it is approved.

Once contracts are signed, companies will start extracting the marble to provide raw material for the processing factories.

There are over 150 marble factories in the country, with an investment total of USD 50mn in marble processing facilities.

According to the Marble Stone Association, only four marble extraction projects are active in the country and can only meet the raw material requirements for four processing factories.

The Association warned the government that the factories will shut down if their issue is not resolved.

 

 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan marble industry

Related Articles

Afghan Business 1 year ago President Ghani heads to Turkmenistan

President Ghani heads to Turkmenistan

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani left Kabul on Monday morning on a one-day official visit for Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, where

Afghan Business 4 years ago Attorney General investigates Afghan companies accused of price hikes

Attorney General investigates Afghan companies accused of price hikes

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) has referred two liquid gas importing companies to the Attorney General for

Afghan Business 5 years ago Bamyan farmers to receive small loans

Bamyan farmers to receive small loans

The Afghan Agriculture Ministry has opened an office for the Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) in Bamyan province in an attempt

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading