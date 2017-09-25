English | دری
Milk processing complex worth $12mn to be built in Kabul

The Afghan government will invest USD 12 million in the establishment of a milk processing complex in Ben Hesar Farm in capital Kabul.

Jahangir Miakhail, general director at the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), said the complex would have a capacity to process over 35,000 liters of milk on a daily basis and would meet international standards.

He added that the complex would have a center for producing animal feed, standard cold storage facilities and would also provide dairy products in standard packaging.

Dairy product firms have welcomed this investment and urged the government to invest more in the center as there is a high demand for imported dairy products.

Most provinces of Afghanistan have the capacity to run major dairy processing plants; however, 75% of dairy products are imported into the country.
This may take a second or two. Loading