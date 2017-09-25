Breaking News
Milk processing complex worth $12mn to be built in Kabul
...
7 agreements signed between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan
...
Kabul explosion inflicts a financial loss of $10mn
...
Leading Afghan female entrepreneur Kamela Sediqi appointed as Deputy Minister of Commerce
...
USAID provides $20mn for food security of vulnerable Afghans
...
A military base in Helmand is being turned into economic zone
...
Milk processing complex worth $12mn to be built in Kabul
The Afghan government will invest USD 12 million in the establishment of a milk processing complex in Ben Hesar Farm in capital Kabul.
Jahangir Miakhail, general director at the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), said the complex would have a capacity to process over 35,000 liters of milk on a daily basis and would meet international standards.
He added that the complex would have a center for producing animal feed, standard cold storage facilities and would also provide dairy products in standard packaging.
Dairy product firms have welcomed this investment and urged the government to invest more in the center as there is a high demand for imported dairy products.
Most provinces of Afghanistan have the capacity to run major dairy processing plants; however, 75% of dairy products are imported into the country.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Kabul laborers suffer during this year’s scorching heat
According to Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department, Kabul city has been witnessing unprecedented summer heat over the past few days. Scaling a
11th cricket academy established in Afghanistan
The 11th Afghan cricket academy was established in Helmand with a cost of 800,000 AFN provided by the country’s cricket
High Commodity Prices in Zabul
Zabul residents have complained about the high prices of food and fuel during the month of Ramadan. They say that