All MoI Contracts Must be Re-evaluated: President Ghani

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani ordered the re-evaluation of all contracts pertaining to the Ministry of Interior during the National Procurement Commission (NPC) meeting on Monday.

He called on the security forces to take strict legal action against all the contractors violating the terms and conditions of the contracts.

The NPC reviewed 16 contracts, of which 10 contracts worth 2.1 billion Afghanis were approved.

The meeting was attended by the parliamentary commissions for budgetary and financial affairs, national economic commissions, Integrity Watch Afghanistan, SIGAR, and Resolute Support.