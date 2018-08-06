English | دری
All MoI Contracts Must be Re-evaluated: President Ghani

All MoI Contracts Must be Re-evaluated: President Ghani
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani ordered the re-evaluation of all contracts pertaining to the Ministry of Interior during the National Procurement Commission (NPC) meeting on Monday.

He called on the security forces to take strict legal action against all the contractors violating the terms and conditions of the contracts.

The NPC reviewed 16 contracts, of which 10 contracts worth 2.1 billion Afghanis were approved.

The meeting was attended by the parliamentary commissions for budgetary and financial affairs, national economic commissions, Integrity Watch Afghanistan, SIGAR, and Resolute Support.
National Procurement commission

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Solar power lights up Shiberghan’s streets

Solar power lights up Shiberghan’s streets

As many as 481 solar panels have been installed in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province. The streetlight project,

Afghan Business 6 years ago UAE opens a key pipeline bypassing Strait of Hormuz oil route

UAE opens a key pipeline bypassing Strait of Hormuz oil route

The United Arab Emirates has opened a 370km pipeline which bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, carrying oil from UAE’s western

Afghan Business 6 years ago USD 14mn police center launched in Kunar

USD 14mn police center launched in Kunar

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of a police center was held in Kunar province on Tuesday. The facility, being built in

