All MoI Contracts Must be Re-evaluated: President Ghani
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan Sign MoU To Resolve Trade Issues
Improving Infrastructure in Afghanistan: Rehabilitated Road Will Benefit more than 72,000 Citizens in Balkh
World Bank, Afghanistan Sign $350mn Package to Support Government Reforms
UK Contributes £10mn To Assist Drought Victims in Afghanistan
All MoI Contracts Must be Re-evaluated: President Ghani
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani ordered the re-evaluation of all contracts pertaining to the Ministry of Interior during the National Procurement Commission (NPC) meeting on Monday.
He called on the security forces to take strict legal action against all the contractors violating the terms and conditions of the contracts.
The NPC reviewed 16 contracts, of which 10 contracts worth 2.1 billion Afghanis were approved.
The meeting was attended by the parliamentary commissions for budgetary and financial affairs, national economic commissions, Integrity Watch Afghanistan, SIGAR, and Resolute Support.
Solar power lights up Shiberghan’s streets
As many as 481 solar panels have been installed in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province. The streetlight project,
UAE opens a key pipeline bypassing Strait of Hormuz oil route
The United Arab Emirates has opened a 370km pipeline which bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, carrying oil from UAE’s western
USD 14mn police center launched in Kunar
The foundation stone-laying ceremony of a police center was held in Kunar province on Tuesday. The facility, being built in