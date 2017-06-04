English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Nangarhar olive production to surpass 1,200 tons this year

in Afghan Business

Nangarhar olive production to surpass 1,200 tons this year
04 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The local officials in eastern Nangarhar province expect the olive production to surpass 1,200 tons this year.

Ghulam Hazrat Abdul Rahimzai, head of the Nangarhar Canal, said given the largest harvest of olive from the fields, the olive production is estimated to surpass 1,200 tons this year.

He added that efforts were underway to boost olive production in the province next year.

According to Rahimzai, around 507,000 plants of oil have been prepared to be planted in the Canal in the upcoming year.

He further added that the government has managed to recover 4,600 acres of land from the land grabbers belonging to the Canal Directorate.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agricltureNangarharnangarhar olive production

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Paktia in need of market for their apples

Paktia in need of market for their apples

Paktia apple orchard owners have called on the government to establish a proper market for their apples. According to Pajhwok

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan and Germany working together to protect children in Samangan

Afghanistan and Germany working together to protect children in Samangan

Sixteen days of training came to an end on Tuesday for 100 members of the Children Protection Action Network (CPAN)

Afghan Business 4 years ago Panjwai District Leaders Host Agricultural Training and Outreach for Farmers

Panjwai District Leaders Host Agricultural Training and Outreach for Farmers

Belambai villagers received agricultural training from the District Agricultural, Irrigation, and Livestock (DAIL) program in Panjwai district, Kandahar province, Feb.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading