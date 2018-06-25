English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Nangarhar’s Fish Hatchery to be Completed Soon

in Afghan Business

Nangarhar’s Fish Hatchery to be Completed Soon
25 Jun, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

A major fish hatchery in eastern Nangarhar province is expected to be completed in the near future, according to a statement from the provincial government’s office .

A delegation of government officials accompanied provincial agriculture director Rafiullah Rahimzai to inspect the construction work of the hatchery in Surkh Rod District. 

Being built by the National Horticulture and Livestock Project, the hatchery will have a capacity to produce up to 2 million fish eggs—enough to meet the requirements  of the eastern provinces as well as other parts of the country. 

The hatchery has already begun cultivating fish, according to the statement. Thousands of small fish have been produced already. 

Owed to its weather and atmospheric conditions, Nangarhar has proven to be a suitable place for fish farming. 

At least twenty water pools have been established in Behsud and Surkh districts to experiment fish farming. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan fish farmingNangarhar

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Up to 34 million textbooks to be distributed to Afghan students

Up to 34 million textbooks to be distributed to Afghan students

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), up to 34 million textbooks would be distributed to primary

Afghan Business 6 years ago Military Uniforms are still sold in Kabul Bazaars

Military Uniforms are still sold in Kabul Bazaars

Pul-e-Khishti is the region where one can still purchase military uniforms and shoes. The rows of shops, filled with military

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan national football team captain Amiri appointed as Roshan's Business Ambassador

Afghan national football team captain Amiri appointed as Roshan's Business Ambassador

Roshan, Afghanistan’s leading telecommunications provider, has appointed Islamuddin Amiri, the captain of the national football team, as their new business

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading