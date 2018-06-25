Nangarhar’s Fish Hatchery to be Completed Soon

in Afghan Business

A major fish hatchery in eastern Nangarhar province is expected to be completed in the near future, according to a statement from the provincial government’s office .

A delegation of government officials accompanied provincial agriculture director Rafiullah Rahimzai to inspect the construction work of the hatchery in Surkh Rod District.

Being built by the National Horticulture and Livestock Project, the hatchery will have a capacity to produce up to 2 million fish eggs—enough to meet the requirements of the eastern provinces as well as other parts of the country.

The hatchery has already begun cultivating fish, according to the statement. Thousands of small fish have been produced already.

Owed to its weather and atmospheric conditions, Nangarhar has proven to be a suitable place for fish farming.

At least twenty water pools have been established in Behsud and Surkh districts to experiment fish farming.