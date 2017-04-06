English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

NATO pledges $2.7mn for reconstruction of military hospital in Kabul

in Afghan Business

NATO pledges $2.7mn for reconstruction of military hospital in Kabul
06 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan had pledged USD 2.7mn for the reconstruction of the Kabul military hospital which recently witnessed a six-hour siege that left at least 50 people dead.

According to the Resolute Mission spokesperson Capt Bill Salvin, USD 1.7mn of the budget is allocated for new medical equipment and USD 1mn for new furnishings.

The repair work of Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan has been completed by 90% after the attack.

Capt Salvin said the alliance is paying for restoration of 50 rooms, two X-ray machines, seven monitors with server, new imaging units and lab equipment.

He further added that the budget also covers the costs for overhauling the generators and repairing elevators.

The upgrading of the two operating units, improvement of ICU monitoring and provision of high-tech equipment will further improve the hospital’s services.

Gunmen disguised as medical personnel a military hospital near the US Embassy in Kabul last month. The ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq said the terror group claimed responsibility for the attack near Kabul’s heavily fortified diplomatic quarter.

The hospital is the main treatment facility for wounded Afghan soldiers. The hospital was successfully reconstructed through the Afghan government budget and was opened for patients within three weeks after the attack.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan military hospitalKabul attackKabul hospital attackNATONATO in AfghanistanSardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago Paktiya farmers in search of market for their increased apple production

Paktiya farmers in search of market for their increased apple production

Farmers in Paktiya have witnessed a tremendous increase in apple production this year. However, lack of a suitable market and

Afghan Business 2 years ago 16 new Salam antennas to be installed in Maidan Wardak

16 new Salam antennas to be installed in Maidan Wardak

Run by the Afghan Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, Salam Telecom Company has planned to install 16 new antennas in

Afghan Business 2 years ago Afghan-PAK 10th Joint Economic Commission meeting to be held in August

Afghan-PAK 10th Joint Economic Commission meeting to be held in August

The 10th Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission is slated for August 26-27 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The dates were finalized in a

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading