New electricity infrastructure benefits 10,000 people in Baghlan

An extended power line and a newly constructed energy network were put into operation today in the city of Pol-e Khomri, Baghlan.

Implemented by the German Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the project benefits about 10,000 citizens in the residential area of Karkar.

The construction works took two years to complete. implemented the project.

The Afghan-German Cooperation financed the infrastructure at a total cost of about AFN 115.5 million.

A reliable electricity supply is a precondition for sustainable economic development and for improving citizens’ living and working conditions. The new infrastructure provides energy to Pol-e Khomri’s residential area of Karkar. In the past, the area’s 10,000 inhabitants had to rely on small and expensive diesel generators for electricity. Now, they have access to cheaper and cleaner energy. DABS has already started the registration process for new customers.

Today, the network provides connections for more than 1200 households with the potential for 800 additional connections in the future. The project also included the construction of an administrative building close to the electrical substation in Karkar. The new facility offers office and storage space, allowing DABS to operate and maintain the network effectively.

During the construction works, the Afghan-German Cooperation offered on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring for engineers and managers at DABS. The activities aimed at developing DABS’ capacities for designing, constructing and maintaining energy supply networks.