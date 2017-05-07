New Engineering College for 720 students opens in Balkh

in Afghan Business

A new engineering college, accommodating up to 720 students, has been officially opened in Balkh province.

Located at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) campus in Takhta-Pul in the outskirts of Mazar-e Sharif, the college is built at a cost of 220mn AFN by the Afghan-German Cooperation via KfW Development Bank for the TVET program.

The TVET will run and maintain the college, assisted by the Afghan-German Cooperation.

The new engineering college offers its future students programs in masonry, road construction, civil engineering, water supply engineering, and IT applications.

The neighboring Technical Teacher Training Academy (TTTA) and the Agricultural Regional Institute (AVI) are located on the same campus and were both opened in March 2016. They serve as modern and well-equipped teaching and training facilities.

In total, German investment on site rises to AFN 708 million.

All three colleges on the campus in Takhta-Pul have spacious student halls including kitchens and leisure facilities. Currently, 181 students are studying technical or mechanical trades, while 775 students are enrolled in agricultural programs.

The new engineering college is not for students only. It will also be opened to relevant line ministries, public energy providers and public water suppliers for off-the-job-trainings and cooperation. Modules focus on specialized construction and infrastructure professions in order to satisfy the country’s needs.

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Afghan-German Cooperation supports the systematic development of a vocational school system in Afghanistan. The project “Promotion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training” (TVET) therefore focuses on educating teachers, infrastructures measures as well as acquiring a legal framework. Through an improved technical and vocational education system, Germany helps to increase the employability of young people in Afghanistan.