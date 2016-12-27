New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh

Breaking News
A newly established garment factory in northern Balkh province employs 150 people, including 60 women.
The factory produces 10,000 meters cloth and 1.5 tons of thread in 24 hours.
Factory owner, Haji Baryali Nabizada, said he wanted to flee to Iran after suffering from years of unemployment. He, instead, invested his 60 million Afghanis savings in the establishment of a garment factory.
He called on the government to support production of local factories by addressing land and electricity issues.
Meanwhile, Balkh Governor spokesperson welcomes this new investment and said the factory was a positive sign for business.
