New geological center opens in Kabul

The British Ambassador to Kabul Domenic Jermey inaugurated a new geological center in Kabul on Monday.

The USD 373,000 laboratory will enable Afghanistan to carry out tests on its minerals inside the country.

“Minerals in this country and the wealth of this country belong to the people of Afghanistan and they belong to the government of Afghanistan to develop its minerals on behalf of the people and that is why today am delighted to be here at the opening this laboratory which will help the government of Afghanistan,” said the ambassador.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Mines Ahmad Jawed Sadat said Afghanistan needed a facility as such to perform geological surveys.

According to Sadat, more than 30 types of tests can be done at the laboratory.

Meanwhile, the laboratory staff said the laboratory was too technical for them and the lack of capacity was a major problem in running the laboratory successfully.