English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

New geological center opens in Kabul

in Afghan Business

New geological center opens in Kabul
05 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The British Ambassador to Kabul Domenic Jermey inaugurated a new geological center in Kabul on Monday.

The USD 373,000 laboratory will enable Afghanistan to carry out tests on its minerals inside the country.

“Minerals in this country and the wealth of this country belong to the people of Afghanistan and they belong to the government of Afghanistan to develop its minerals on behalf of the people and that is why today am delighted to be here at the opening this laboratory which will help the government of Afghanistan,”  said the ambassador.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Mines Ahmad Jawed Sadat said Afghanistan needed a facility as such to perform geological surveys.

According to Sadat, more than 30 types of tests can be done at the laboratory.

Meanwhile, the laboratory staff said the laboratory was too technical for them and the lack of capacity was a major problem in running the laboratory successfully.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan geological labAfghanistan geological surveyAfghanistan geologyAfghanistan minerals

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Swedish Committee for Afghanistan pledges $180m in aid over 4 years

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan pledges $180m in aid over 4 years

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) would provide Kabul $180 million in aid as part of a four-year plan for

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan private sector warns to halt import of basic goods

Afghan private sector warns to halt import of basic goods

In retaliation to the collection of toll from traders at the entrance of various provinces by the Municipality, representatives of

Afghan Business 5 years ago Melon and Watermelon Productions Doubled in Balkh

Melon and Watermelon Productions Doubled in Balkh

Last winter’s heavy snowfall has resulted in doubling Balkh farmers’ output from their melon and watermelon fields. The farmers enjoyed

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading