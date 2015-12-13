Breaking News
Afghanistan’s exports up by 12%
...
Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe
...
‘Way of Pen’ society rallies to reopen schools in Kandahar
...
Workshops on role of gender in mining sector held in Kabul, Balkh and Herat
...
New garment factory employs 150 people in Balkh
...
Over 200 experts from all over Afghanistan attend M&E forum in Kabul
...
New German program will help Afghan refugees in Pakistan return home
Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UN-HCR), and Germany agreed on a new initiative that will help Afghan refugees in Pakistan return home to Afghanistan.
UNHCR will be responsible for managing the project, which will run in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. The German government will provide nearly AFN 900 million for the program, financed through KfW Development Bank.
The program to promote the sustainable return and reintegration of Afghan refugees (SRRAR) will be active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The aim of the program is to address concerns and challenges refugees face when they make the journey home.
In Pakistan, the program will give Afghan refugees the information they need to take informed decisions on their return home. If they decide to do so, the program will help them prepare with training in job skills and logistical support for their return. In Afghanistan, returning refugees will get help finding new housing and new opportunities to sustain a livelihood. The SRRAR program will also help improve infrastructure in communities which receive returning refugees.
Deputy Minister for Finance, Mohammad Mustafa Mastoor, signed the agreement for financing the program.
“Afghans returning home sometimes face challenges accessing basic services, finding jobs or integrating into their communities. The new program to promote the return of Afghan refugees will address these issues. Together we can help people return home in dignity, invest in their communities and rebuild their lives,” said Maya Ameratunga, UNHCR representative in Afghanistan.
The project is linked to the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR). Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran, in collaboration with UNHCR, agreed on the SSAR in 2012. The strategy aims at identifying and managing sustainable solutions to help Afghan refugees return home.
On behalf of the German government, KfW Development Bank finances projects implemented by governmental and other partners in Afghanistan in various sectors, including water, energy, health, education, sustainable economic development, culture, and good governance. In 2015, Germany’s commitments in the field of financial cooperation added up to almost AFN 14 billion (EUR 190 million).
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
WTO Approves Afghanistan’s Accession Terms
The World Trade Organization (WTO) formally adopted Afghanistan’s terms of accession into the renowned multilateral trading organization at the WTO’s
New school opened in Herat
A primary school was inaugurated in Rabat-e-Sangi district of Herat province on Tuesday. Built at a cost of EU 151,000,
Flood fury in north Afghanistan
Massive floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, ravaged northern and northeastern Afghanistan, washing away thousands of acres of agricultural land and
Dear German and UNHCR Members i am happy and Thanks You for supporting Afghan refugee which settled in Pakistan ,as before years UNHCR have given citizen cards to those who wish Live there But Unfortunately the police treat not Good with Refugee who Live there specially KPK Afghan Citizens the citizenship face very difficulties when the moving to Afghanistan the Border Police of pakistan have maken businees in Torkham Border by steel their money from poor refugees pocket while they have UNHCR Refugee cards and have mentioned clearly that the Afghan citizen are allowed to Live till December 2015….
The second issue which is very Important is That the seats for the Young Boys in Universities in Pakistan are very less if possible should focus to Increase the Afghan citizens Admission because mostly our Afghan Youth are facing so Many problem while they have Graduated from Higher school and still the are free because of less seats In pakistani Universities
I hope UNHCR and Germany Government will solve theese two important issue which afghan citizen Live in pakistan are facing “Thanks”