New Substation in Badghis to Benefit 7000 families

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has arrived in Badghis province to inaugurate a new substation.

The Qala Naw substation will benefit around 7,000 families in the province.

President Ghani will also meet with the civilian and military officials of Badghis province, according to a statement from the presidential palace.

He will have separate meetings with the tribal elders, religious clerics, teachers, youths, civil society activists, women, district administrative chiefs, and members of the provincial council.