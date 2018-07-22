New Turbines Activated At Salma Dam To Address Power Shortage in Herat

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water will activate two 28-MW turbines at the Salma hydropower dam to address the electricity shortage problem in western Herat province.

The decision was made between the ministry and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).

This comes as the water storage at Salma dam has reduced last year’s 450 million cubic meters to 224 million cubic meters this year.

Addressing the press conference on Saturday, Hassan Fazali, director of the sub Harirod-Marghab rival zonal, said currently 120 million cubic water of the 224 million cubic water was unusable.

The government of Afghanistan declared a drought in mid-April and requested the international community’s support. As many as 20 provinces are affected by drought.