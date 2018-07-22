English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

New Turbines Activated At Salma Dam To Address Power Shortage in Herat

in Afghan Business

New Turbines Activated At Salma Dam To Address Power Shortage in Herat
22 Jul, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water will activate two 28-MW turbines at the Salma hydropower dam to address the electricity shortage problem in western Herat province. 

The decision was made between the ministry and Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat  (DABS). 

This comes as the water storage at Salma dam has reduced last year’s 450 million cubic meters to 224 million cubic meters this year.

Addressing the press conference on Saturday,  Hassan Fazali, director of the sub Harirod-Marghab rival zonal, said currently 120 million cubic water of the 224 million cubic water was unusable. 

The government of Afghanistan declared a drought in mid-April and requested the international community’s support. As many as 20 provinces are affected by drought. 
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Salma Dam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Several-fold increase in Herat Municipality’s revenue

Several-fold increase in Herat Municipality’s revenue

According to officials from Municipality Department of western Herat province, the Municipality has witnessed a several-fold increase in its revenue

Afghan Business 2 years ago Experts agree to rebuild one of the Buddha statues of Afghanistan

Experts agree to rebuild one of the Buddha statues of Afghanistan

Afghan, German, Japanese and French specialists met in German city of Munich to discuss whether two ancient statues of Buddha

Afghan Business 6 years ago World Bank Commits to Sustained Engagement in Afghanistan

World Bank Commits to Sustained Engagement in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC, April 26, 2012 — The World Bank’s Board of Directors today discussed its Interim Strategy Note (ISN) for the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading