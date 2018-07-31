WB Reassures Continued Support to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

World Bank’s newly appointed Vice President for the South Asia region, Hartwig Schafer, visited Afghanistan, discussed reforms and development progress in the country, and reassured World Bank’s continued support to the people of Afghanistan.

Schafer was appointed as the World Bank Vice President for South Asia on July 01, 2018. The region includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan is the first country in the region Hart has visited in his new role.

During his three-day stay in Kabul, he met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, acting Finance Minister Mohammad Hamayoun Qayoumi and other government officials. He also held discussions about Afghanistan development challenges and opportunities with representatives from non-governmental organizations, women community, private sector, and international partners.

“I am delighted to visit Afghanistan and see firsthand how the World Bank is helping the government serve Afghan people in areas such as health, education, citizen empowerment, agriculture, water supply and sanitation, and institutional reforms,” said Schafer. “Despite prevailing security challenges compounded by capacity constraints, the progress across all sectors is encouraging and we commend the government for implementing key policy reforms.”

During his interactions with the Afghan leadership and local and international partners, Schafer reassured them of the World Bank Group’s continued support for Afghanistan , including by working to leverage donors’ resources through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) to finance investments and knowledge services that help stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and ensure delivery of services across the country.