Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Improving Infrastructure in Afghanistan: Rehabilitated Road Will Benefit more than 72,000 Citizens in Balkh
...
World Bank, Afghanistan Sign $350mn Package to Support Government Reforms
...
UK Contributes £10mn To Assist Drought Victims in Afghanistan
...
Marble Factories Shutting Down in Afghanistan
...
Applications Now Open for Frontier Incubators – Scaling Impact in the Asia-Pacific
...
WB Reassures Continued Support to Afghanistan
World Bank’s newly appointed Vice President for the South Asia region, Hartwig Schafer, visited Afghanistan, discussed reforms and development progress in the country, and reassured World Bank’s continued support to the people of Afghanistan.
Schafer was appointed as the World Bank Vice President for South Asia on July 01, 2018. The region includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan is the first country in the region Hart has visited in his new role.
During his three-day stay in Kabul, he met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, acting Finance Minister Mohammad Hamayoun Qayoumi and other government officials. He also held discussions about Afghanistan development challenges and opportunities with representatives from non-governmental organizations, women community, private sector, and international partners.
“I am delighted to visit Afghanistan and see firsthand how the World Bank is helping the government serve Afghan people in areas such as health, education, citizen empowerment, agriculture, water supply and sanitation, and institutional reforms,” said Schafer. “Despite prevailing security challenges compounded by capacity constraints, the progress across all sectors is encouraging and we commend the government for implementing key policy reforms.”
During his interactions with the Afghan leadership and local and international partners, Schafer reassured them of the World Bank Group’s continued support for Afghanistan , including by working to leverage donors’ resources through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) to finance investments and knowledge services that help stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and ensure delivery of services across the country.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan to attend Caspian Oil and Gas Trading & Transportation Conference
Afghan Ministry of Economy Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Caspian Oil and Gas Trading &
Traders smuggle LPG from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Officials of the Oil and Gas Enterprise of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Commerce and Industries said that a number of Afghan
Azerbaijan gives financial help for uplift
The Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within UN Development Program, has provided financial support