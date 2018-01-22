Breaking News
Newly established Afghan financial company opens door to stock market
...
Azizi Bank opens a branch in Paktika
...
Afghanistan to begin construction work on TAPI pipeline in February
...
17bn AFN increase in development funds in Afghanistan’s 2018 budget
...
Power dam worth $20mn to be built in Paktia
...
USAID launches project on job creation in Afghan agriculture sector
...
Newly established Afghan financial company opens door to stock market
Vision Financial Services is a newly established financial services provider that helps Afghans set up online accounts and participate in the stock markets.
Users install a software program on their smartphones and create an account and also access updated stock prices on global markets.
By opening an online account and with an investment of between USD 100 and USD 100,000, the account holders can purchase and sell shares in foreign markets.
According to Vision Financial Services officials, clients also have access to online consultants to advise and help with any online business problems.
The company has not received a trading license from the Afghanistan Central Bank due to lack of proper regulations in place; however, the company is allowed to operate at no cost to the central bank if something goes wrong.
A large number of the company’s clients are jobless youths who have turned to the online world to make money.
“I lost money several times and then I took the training and then was able to make more profit. Now I have made double the profit than my original investment,” Tolo News quotes Ahmad Wali, who is a high school graduate and runs clothing business.
This is the first time that Afghans are getting an exposure to the world’s stock market.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Australia pledges USD 25mn to Uruzgan province
Australia has pledged to give USD 25mn in aid for reconstruction projects in Uruzgan province in the next three years.
Afghan company suffers millions of dollars of loss
The suicide attack on Monday at the compound of the US-run Contrack International, a foreign military contractor, caused an estimated
Afghan Finance Minister spurns SIGAR's report as baseless
Afghan Finance Minister Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal rejected the recent report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) on