Newly established Afghan financial company opens door to stock market

in Afghan Business

Newly established Afghan financial company opens door to stock market
22 Jan, 2018 by
Vision Financial Services is a newly established financial services provider that helps Afghans set up online accounts and participate in the stock markets.

Users install a software program on their smartphones and create an account and also access updated stock prices on global markets.

By opening an online account and with an investment of between USD 100 and USD 100,000, the account holders can purchase and sell shares in foreign markets.

According to Vision Financial Services officials, clients also have access to online consultants to advise and help with any online business problems.

The company has not received a trading license from the Afghanistan Central Bank due to lack of proper regulations in place; however, the company is allowed to operate at no cost to the central bank if something goes wrong.

A large number of the company’s clients are jobless youths who have turned to the online world to make money.

“I lost money several times and then I took the training and then was able to make more profit. Now I have made double the profit than my original investment,” Tolo News quotes Ahmad Wali, who is a high school graduate and runs clothing business.

This is the first time that Afghans are getting an exposure to the world’s stock market.

 
