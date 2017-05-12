NPA weeds out 900 illegal contracts
The National Procurement Authority (NPA)has saved almost 18 billion Afghanis with implementation of a transparent system in the procurement process in the past two years.
The officials said on Wednesday that over 2,000 contracts worth 345 billion AFN had been approved and over 900 incomplete and illegal contracts and bids had been discarded.
Meanwhile, officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said the long process of contracts creates problems for contractors and investors.
NPA Chief Yama Yari mentioned insecurity and lack of capacity in some government institutions as some of the main challenges facing project implementation.
