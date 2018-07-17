English | دری
NPC Approves 3 Contracts Worth 204.3mn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

NPC Approves 3 Contracts Worth 204.3mn Afghanis
17 Jul, 2018
Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission reviewed 11 contracts worth about 1 billion Afghanis  during its session on Sunday.

The Commission approved only three of the contracts worth 204.3 million Afghanis.

The contracts approved were: 1) Procurement of electricial equipment for Syed Abad electricity in Maidan Wardak Province; 2) Procurement of various materials for the Ministry of Interior, and 3) Procurement of various types of batteries for the weaponry and technical directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The session also approved modifications for a number of contracts including the following:

  1. Contract for construction of wall around 5000 acres of land of Balkh customs department
  2. Contract for national survey of pests and agricultural diseases control
  3. Contract for the rental of 25-seat K9 for Asmayee Zone Commandment in Kabul
  4. Procurement of dairy items for the Ministry of Defense

However,  request for approval of the contract for procurement of various equipment and construction works, required by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, was restored for further investigation. restore
