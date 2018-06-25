English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

NPC Approves 4 Contracts Worth 3bn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

NPC Approves 4 Contracts Worth 3bn Afghanis
25 Jun, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The National Procurement Commission (NPC), chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, approved 4 contracts in its session held on Sunday at the presidential palace. 

Valued around 3 billion Afghanis, the four approved contracts included three year contract for the security of Hamid Karzai airport as well as three other airports in Kandahar, Balkh, and Herat provinces and research, feasibility, and design contract for Amu River projects belonging to the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Other contracts approved during the meeting include reconstruction of infrastructure of Khwaja Imam Gozar in the 14th police district of Kabul city belonging to the Kabul Municipality and contract for the central urban information system for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

The Commission reviewer a number of contracts and approved only four and rejected one. Three others were returned to the relevant authorities.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan’s contractsNPC

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Germany, Denmark fund Afghanistan’s first Football Academy

Germany, Denmark fund Afghanistan’s first Football Academy

Germany and Denmark have joined hands to fund Afghanistan’s first football academy, Grassroots Football, which was opened in Kabul on

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghanistan, India to Co-Host Afghan Investment Conference

Afghanistan, India to Co-Host Afghan Investment Conference

Afghanistan and India will co- host the Delhi Regional and International Investor’s meeting on Afghanistan on June 28. The meeting

Afghan Business 2 years ago Sports equipment for 18 schools in Kabul & Mazar-e Sharif

Sports equipment for 18 schools in Kabul & Mazar-e Sharif

The Afghan-German Cooperation has funded sports equipment to eight girls’ school in Kabul and another ten schools in Mazar-e-Sharif. About

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading