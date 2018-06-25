NPC Approves 4 Contracts Worth 3bn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

The National Procurement Commission (NPC), chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, approved 4 contracts in its session held on Sunday at the presidential palace.

Valued around 3 billion Afghanis, the four approved contracts included three year contract for the security of Hamid Karzai airport as well as three other airports in Kandahar, Balkh, and Herat provinces and research, feasibility, and design contract for Amu River projects belonging to the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Other contracts approved during the meeting include reconstruction of infrastructure of Khwaja Imam Gozar in the 14th police district of Kabul city belonging to the Kabul Municipality and contract for the central urban information system for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

The Commission reviewer a number of contracts and approved only four and rejected one. Three others were returned to the relevant authorities.