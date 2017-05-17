NPC approves 5 contracts including CASA-1000

in Afghan Business

The National Procurement Authority (NPA) approved five contracts worth 1.6bn Afghanis including the CASA-1000 project during its 100th meeting session on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace, the other contracts approved included procurement of fuel and food items for New Kabul Bank, Ariana Afghan Airlines and design and construction of dams for Balkh province.

Organized on weekly basis, the NPC has held 100 meetings including 3 emergency meetings since its formation.

The National Procurement Authority has saved almost 18 billion Afghanis with implementation of a transparent system in the procurement process in the past two years. Over 2,000 contracts worth 345 billion AFN had been approved and over 900 incomplete and illegal contracts and bids had been discarded.