English | دری
News Categories  
Category

NPC approves 5 contracts including CASA-1000

in Afghan Business

NPC approves 5 contracts including CASA-1000
17 May, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The National Procurement Authority (NPA) approved five contracts worth 1.6bn Afghanis including the CASA-1000 project during its 100th meeting session on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Afghan presidential palace, the other contracts approved included procurement of fuel and food items for New Kabul Bank, Ariana Afghan Airlines and  design and construction of dams for Balkh province.

Organized on weekly basis, the NPC has held 100 meetings including 3 emergency meetings since its formation.

The National Procurement Authority has saved almost 18 billion Afghanis with implementation of a transparent system in the procurement process in the past two years. Over 2,000 contracts worth 345 billion AFN had been approved and over 900 incomplete and illegal contracts and bids had been discarded.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan contractsAfghanistan procurementAfghanistan projectsCASA-1000

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Parliament re-summons 11 ministers to answer questions over 2011 budget

Parliament re-summons 11 ministers to answer questions over 2011 budget

Eleven ministers who failed to spend more than 50% of their development budgets in 2011 are summoned once again by

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan’s exports rise this year

Afghanistan’s exports rise this year

Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) reported that Afghanistan’s exports witnessed a 49% increase during the first 9 months

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan's Ring Road through Badghis Province

Afghanistan's Ring Road through Badghis Province

Postponed due to security concerns, the construction of a ring road through western Badghis province has restarted after five-years. According

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading