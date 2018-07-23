English | دری
NPC Approves Contract for Reconstruction of Kabul-Ghazni Highway

in Afghan Business

23 Jul, 2018 by
The National Procurement Commission (NPC) reviewed 20 contracts worth 1.3 billion Afghani in its latest session and approved 14 of the contracts.

The contracts are worth 628.6 million Afghanis and include the following:

  1. Reconstruction and repair of 34km of the Kabul-Ghazni highway
  2. Procurement of medicines and reform packages for the Ministry of Higher Education and medical facilities for the Ministry of Public Health
  3. Procurement of 127 uniforms for the Ministry of Defense
  4. Construction of complex in Khost province

The meeting, chaired by President Ashraf Ghani, was held on Sunday evening in ARG Palace. Among the attendees were members of parliament’s anti-corruption commission, Resolute Support Mission representative and members of other monitoring groups.
