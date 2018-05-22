English | دری
Pak-Afghan Trade Route Re-Opens in South Waziristan

in Afghan Business

22 May, 2018 by
The Angoor Adda trade route between Afghanistan and Pakistan has reopened in the tribal region of South Waziristan a week after angry protests by area residents. 

Some 200 vehicles filled  with export items started entering the Afghan soil as soon as the route opened. 

This comes after a fruitful negotiation between the government and the tribal leaders over the relocation of a customs clearance office. 

Traders had opposed the establishment of the customs clearance office in Angoor Adda.

The authorities relocated the customs clearance office to the Tank of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another jirga will be held in 10 days after Eidul Fitr to identify an appropriate site for the office.
