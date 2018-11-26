Breaking News
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Solar Power Project & Road Construction Project To Kick Off Soon in Ghor
Road Reconstruction to Benefit 22,000 Citizens in Samangan
Rehabilitated Irrigation Canal in Badakhshan benefits 4,200 Citizens
Survey Reveals Improvement in Afghans’ Confidence Toward Security, Economy
Afghanistan’s First-Ever Dog Shop Established in Kabul
Pakistan Allows Cotton Imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States
Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved permission of cotton imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States via Torkham border—a major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The import of cotton via Torkham was allowed on the request of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma).
The ECC said the imports must meet all sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures. SPS measures — also known as quarantine measures — are border control regulations necessary to protect human, animal, and plant life or health.
The textile importers are also required to produce a certificate from the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) for the commodity’s origin.
