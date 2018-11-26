English | دری
Pakistan Allows Cotton Imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States

Pakistan Allows Cotton Imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States
26 Nov, 2018
Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved permission of cotton imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States via Torkham border—a major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The import of cotton via Torkham was allowed on the request of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma).

The ECC said the imports must meet all sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures. SPS measures — also known as quarantine measures — are border control regulations necessary to protect human, animal, and plant life or health.

The textile importers are also required to produce a certificate from the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) for the commodity’s origin.
Wadsam

