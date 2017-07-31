English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Pakistan offers scholarships for Afghan students

in Afghan Business

Pakistan offers scholarships for Afghan students
31 Jul, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Pakistan’s government has offered scholarships for Afghan students in various fields including medicine, engineering, law, economics, pharmacy and computer science.

The scholarships cover tuition fee, health expenditures, hostel fee and food charges.

A four-day process of examination has started in the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and has drawn attention of around, 8,000 Afghan students.

Akhtar Munir, press attache of the embassy, said the online test would be overseen by a delegation of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Wasim Hashmi, an advisor to Human Resource Development at Education Commission of the host country, said that Pakistan had approved master and doctorate scholarships for Afghan students for the first time, in addition to bachelor scholarships.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan studentsPakistanScholarships for Afghan students

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 months ago Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign trade agreements

Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign trade agreements

Tajikistan’s Transport Minister Khuodyorzada Khudoyor headed a ten-member delegation to attend the 6th Economic and Trade Cooperation meeting in Kabul

Afghan Business 4 years ago Regional Office of the IARCSC inaugurated in Mazar-e-Sharif

Regional Office of the IARCSC inaugurated in Mazar-e-Sharif

The new administration building of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC) Regional Office North was inaugurated on

Afghan Business 1 year ago China pledges support for Afghanistan’s reconciliation process

China pledges support for Afghanistan’s reconciliation process

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed support for Afghanistan’s reconciliation process and safeguarding the war-torn nation’s independence, sovereignty, security and territorial

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading