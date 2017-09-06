Pakistan plans to sign water treaty with Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Pakistani government is exploring the possibility of entering into a water treaty with Afghanistan in a bid to safeguard Pakistan’s rights on trans-boundary water inflows.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped its efforts to boost the management of the country’s waters.

Last month, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced that more water dams would be built in western Herat and other provinces as part of the government’s new economic plans.

He said his administration was committed to proper administration and protection of the waters.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share at least seven rivers but have signed no agreement on how to jointly manage the water.

One of the world’s most water scarce countries, Pakistan desperately needs to build more water storage. The country’s failure to reach an agreement on how to manage the rivers it shares with Afghanistan could worsen its water crisis.