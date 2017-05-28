Pakistan reopens Spinboldak crossing after 22 days

in Afghan Business

Pakistan reopened the “friendship gate” at Spinboldak in southern Kandahar province after 22 days on Saturday, which marked the first day of Ramadan.

According to a statement from Pakistani military, the Chaman crossing was reopened on “humanitarian goods” after Afghan officials submitted a request.

The crossing was closed for all kind of traffic and movement of people after Afghan and Pakistani forces traded fire, leaving 15 dead.

Mohammad Sharf Gharzi, an official from the Afghan passport department at Spin Boldak, said the border reopened around 4pm local time on Saturday after negotiations between officials from both sides.

“This was great news for all on the first day of Ramadan. We welcome the opening of the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said Gharzi.

Pakistan shares a porous, 2,200km-long border with Afghanistan.