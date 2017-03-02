Breaking News
Pakistan suffers $70mn loss due to border closure
...
Afghanistan will be removed from banking gray list in a month
...
Afghan exporters sign major deals at Dubai’s Gulfood
...
No cargo train arrived in Hairaton from China since railroad inauguration in Sep 2016
...
Netflix to release a satire on war in Afghanistan starring Brad Pitt
...
Afghan agricultural produce spoil due to lack of markets
...
Pakistan suffers $70mn loss due to border closure
Pakistan’s economy has suffered a USD 70mn loss in the past two weeks after Islamabad decided to close its border with Afghanistan.
According to Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry(PAJCCI), Pakistan sends three hundred vehicles of fruits and vegetables, mainly from Punjab and Sindh provinces, on a daily basis to Afghanistan and Central Asia during normal circumstances.
“If the current situation persists, Pakistan will encounter a USD 5mn loss every day,” said PAJCCI chairman Khan Jan Alokozay.
While the border closure situation has blown Pakistan’s export sector, it has motivated the Afghan businessmen to find an alternative route for their imports including central Asian regions.
Meanwhile, Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries said efforts were ongoing to address the problem and added that business communications should not be exploited for politics.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Prices of gas, sugar and Arabian gold down, Iranian gold up
(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) Prices of gas, sugar and Arabian gold fell but that of the Iranian variety
Sugar, firewood prices fall in Kabul
Sugar and firewood prices fell in Kabul during the outgoing week, when a 50 kilos bag of rice was sold
Afghan government’s treasury emptied due to protracted presidential elections
The long-drawn-out election process has hit the Afghan government’s treasury that is currently meeting budgetary needs only through day-today revenue