Pakistan turns to illegal trade routes to boost its declining trade
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) said on Wednesday that Pakistan has been trying to open illegal trade routes with Afghanistan in an attempt to retain trade volume on the local market.
Pakistan has allegedly attempted to open a new crossing along the Durand Line into Koram Agency to pave the way for illegal trade between the two countries.
This comes as Afghanistan launched its first air cargo route with India earlier this week. The cargo service enables Afghanistan to find access to key markets abroad and boost its exports of dry fruits and carpet industries.
Afghanistan began to look for an air corridor as an alternative trade route to the Afghan-Indian trade land route which faces repeated resistance from Pakistan.
