English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Pakistan turns to illegal trade routes to boost its declining trade

in Afghan Business

Pakistan turns to illegal trade routes to boost its declining trade
22 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) said on Wednesday that Pakistan has been trying to open illegal trade routes with Afghanistan in an attempt to retain trade volume on the local market.

Pakistan has allegedly attempted to open a new crossing along the Durand Line into Koram Agency to pave the way for illegal trade between the two countries.

This comes as Afghanistan launched its first air cargo route with India earlier this week. The cargo service enables Afghanistan to find access to key markets abroad and boost its exports of dry fruits and carpet industries.

Afghanistan began to look for an air corridor as an alternative trade route to the Afghan-Indian trade land route which faces repeated resistance from Pakistan.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-PakistanPakistan illegal trade

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago 1900 residential houses built near coalmines in Baghlan

1900 residential houses built near coalmines in Baghlan

Officials in Baghlan have expressed concerns about the lives of residents living in houses that are built close to coalmines

Afghan Business 2 years ago Tajikistan supplies extra 25mn kWh of electricity this year to Afghanistan

Tajikistan supplies extra 25mn kWh of electricity this year to Afghanistan

Neighboring country Tajikistan supplied an extra 25mn kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in January 2015. Sangtuda-1 and Sangtuda-2 power networks

Arts & Culture 1 year ago Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

Ghani pledges $20,000 from own budget for construction of Daud Khan mausoleum

President Ashraf Ghani has issued orders for the construction of a mausoleum for Afghanistan’s first President Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading