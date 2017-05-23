English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Pakistan wants Afghanistan to start importing their goods once again

in Afghan Business

Pakistan wants Afghanistan to start importing their goods once again
23 May, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Pakistani businessmen have suggested to the business community in Afghanistan that they will offer high quality, fortified foods to Afghanistan if they start importing their goods once again.

According to officials of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Pakistan has offered to sell flour, rice and ghee among other fortified foods to Afghanistan , if Afghanistan wants to start importing their goods once again.

This comes as Afghanistan has started using alternative trade routes to export their goods and have cut back on imports from Pakistan.

The ACCI has laid down a condition to the Pakistani businessmen that they should bring their goods to Torkham and Chaman border crossings to sell them to Afghans as Afghan traders face problems on the other side of the border.

Afghanistan has becoming less reliant on Pakistan for trade as Iran, China and Turkmenistan have proven to be solid markets for Afghanistan businessmen at the moment.

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Installation of solar streetlights in Shiberghan

Installation of solar streetlights in Shiberghan

Installation of solar energy streetlights in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province, was executed on Sunday. According to the

Afghan Business 1 year ago Revised procedures and requirements for Indian visa for Afghan citizen/passport holders of Afghanistan

Revised procedures and requirements for Indian visa for Afghan citizen/passport holders of Afghanistan

(i) All the fields in the Online Visa Application Form should be filled up completely and accurately including the full

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan female journalist wins the Courage in Journalism Award

Afghan female journalist wins the Courage in Journalism Award

Najiba Ayubi, the Director of the Killid Group in Afghanistan, received the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) Courage in Journalism

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading