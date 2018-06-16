English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Pakistan’s Contribution to Afghanistan’s Development Reaches $1bn

in Afghan Business

Pakistan’s Contribution to Afghanistan’s Development Reaches $1bn
16 Jun, 2018 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Pakistan has made USD 1 billion in contribution to Afghanistan’s development, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid in an exclusive interview with a Chinese magazine on Friday. 

According to the envoy, the development assistance is geared towards investment in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and capacity building of Afghan professionals. 

Khalid  said Pakistan has set up health facilities in Afghanistan including 

including three hospitals, i.e, Jinnah Hospital Kabul, Naib Aminullah Khan Loghari Hospital and Nishtar Kidney Center in Jalalabad.

He added that Pakistan has offered  6000 fully funded scholarships to Afghan students, with 100 seats reserved for women annually. 

In terms of capacity building projects, the envoy said 59 Afghan medical professionals including doctors, nurses, and technicians successfully completed their training in 2017 and 42 more are going to start training at Institute of Kidney Diseases Peshawar.

Khalid said that Pakistan is also assisting Afghanistan in capacity building in the fields of agriculture, banking, railways, military and diplomacy.

He further added that Pakistan and China are working together to provide capacity building to Afghanistan in various fields through the Practical Cooperation Dialogue. 

With regards to the trilateral relations between the three nations, he said the three countries agreed to establish the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Minister’s dialogue to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, beginning with economic cooperation.

“The three sides reaffirmed their support for a broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led. The trilateral forum will contribute to the greater connectivity, economic prosperity and peace and development of the three countries and the region,” the Nation quotes Ambassador  Khalid. 

Afghanistan and Pakistan have a critical role owing to their geographical location. Pakistan and China are engaged with Afghanistan to explore ways for Afghanistan’s connectivity with the region.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-PAKistan-ChinaPakistan aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago The taste of Afghan honey proves irresistible

The taste of Afghan honey proves irresistible

More than 20 wooden boxes sit in a row under direct sunlight and in a little distance away is a

Afghan Business 2 years ago IS smuggling timber in eastern Afghanistan

IS smuggling timber in eastern Afghanistan

Afghan officials and tribal leaders in some parts of eastern Afghanistan have claimed that the Islamic State are cutting trees

Afghan Business 1 year ago Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe

Ghani suspends telecom minister over tax probe

Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani suspended Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Abdul Razaq Wahidi on Sunday following an audit into

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading