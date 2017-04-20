Phase 3 of Kamal Khan Dam inaugurated

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the third phase of the Kamal Khan Dam in Chaharbarak district of southwestern Nimroz province.

The Kamal Khan Dam project has the capacity to irrigate more than 80,000 hectares of agricultural land and provide job opportunities for dozens of Nimroz residents.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ghani said Kamal Khan Dam would enable Afghanistan manage its waters and prevent water wastage

“Water management will be based on agreements and laws and it will create cooperation and not disputes,” said Ghani. “Anyone who wants to build Afghanistan is welcomed. We do not want destruction and will fight against those who support it. Islam forbids destruction.”

Meanwhile, Energy and Water Affairs Minister Ali Ahmad Osmani said the ministry was working on a 4-year plan on water management and the use of dams nationally.