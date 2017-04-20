English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Phase 3 of Kamal Khan Dam inaugurated

in Afghan Business

Phase 3 of Kamal Khan Dam inaugurated
20 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

 President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the third phase of the Kamal Khan Dam in Chaharbarak district of southwestern Nimroz province.

The Kamal Khan Dam project has the capacity to irrigate more than 80,000 hectares of agricultural land and provide job opportunities for dozens of Nimroz residents.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Ghani said Kamal Khan Dam would enable Afghanistan manage its waters and prevent water wastage

“Water management will be based on agreements and laws and it will create cooperation and not disputes,” said Ghani. “Anyone who wants to build Afghanistan is welcomed. We do not want destruction and will fight against those who support it. Islam forbids destruction.”

Meanwhile, Energy and Water Affairs Minister Ali Ahmad Osmani said the ministry was working on a 4-year plan on water management and the use of dams nationally.
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan damsAfghanistan irrigationKamal Khan dam

Related Articles

Featured Articles 4 years ago Afghan students qualified for the Global Law Competition

Afghan students qualified for the Global Law Competition

Five Afghan students from Herat province has been selected among students from eight university from across Afghanistan in a qualifying

Afghan Business 1 year ago Afghanistan owes $2.5bn in loans from foreign countries

Afghanistan owes $2.5bn in loans from foreign countries

According to Afghan Ministry of Finance officials, Afghanistan owes USD 2.5bn in loans from foreign countries and financial firms during

Afghan Business 4 years ago 10,500 people die from tuberculosis every year in Afghanistan

10,500 people die from tuberculosis every year in Afghanistan

By Ahmad Masoud According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 53,000 people contract tuberculosis (TB) every year in Afghanistan.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading