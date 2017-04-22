English | دری
Pilot saffron cultivation program produces good results in Bamyan province

Afghan Business

22 Apr, 2017
Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)  received positive results from its pilot saffron cultivation program in central Bamyan province over the last two years.

For the first year of the experiment saffron was cultivated on nine plots of land. After receiving the desired results saffron was grown again for a second year on five plots of land in Kohmard district and Bamyan province.

Saffron grows well in warm areas. Bmyan is one of the cold provinces of Afghanistan; yet,  the saffron cultivation on an experimental basis produced encouraging results.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, saffron bulbs for the experiment were brought from Herat city through the Bayat Development Foundation to increase saffron cultivation in Bamyan.

Meanwhile, growers urged the government to provide more saffron bulbs to boost saffron production in the province.

Lack of saffron bulbs and its transfer from Herat are problems facing Bamyan farmers.

Saffron was primarily produced in Herat province where farmers proved that saffron cultivation could replace poppy production as a lucrative means of income. Herat province currently produces more than 90% of Afghanistan’s saffron.
