Power dam worth $20mn to be built in Paktia
USAID launches project on job creation in Afghan agriculture sector
2400 tons of wheat arrive in Kabul from India via Chabahar Port
Afghani drops against foreign currencies
National power grid extended to Ghazni province
Maidan Wardak-Ghazni power project inaugurated
Power dam worth $20mn to be built in Paktia
The Narai Khwlai power dam will be constructed at a total cost of USD 20 million in Ahmadkhel district of southeastern Paktia province.
President Ashraf Ghani recently approved the cost for the dam three months ago in addition to Machalgho dam.
The dam will provide irrigation to most of the farmlands and supply electricity to many households in the district near the Pakistan border.
The residents of the area welcomed President Ghani’s decision and have promised cooperation with the government and other relevant organs for successful completion of the project.
Work on the dam will begin in the new solar year and will take three years to complete.
Meanwhile, Paktia police chief Brig. Gen. Gul Agha Rohhani assured that strict security measures would be taken for the project.
Wadsam
