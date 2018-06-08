President Ghani to Attend SCO Summit in China

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will attend the upcoming 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qin`gdao in China on June 9 and 10.

The summit will focus on the fight against insurgency in Afghanistan and the region, according to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Afghan government has called for regional and international cooperation in fighting terrorism.

President Ghani will be accompanied by the acting foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani and other senior government officials in the summit.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year, and are participating as full members for the first time.

Afghanistan continues its efforts to get permanent membership of the SCO.

