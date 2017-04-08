English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

President Ghani highlights Afghanistan’s investment opportunities in Singapore

in Afghan Business

President Ghani highlights Afghanistan’s investment opportunities in Singapore
09 Apr, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Addressing a meeting with entrepreneurs from various sectors in Singapore, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani briefed the participants on the investment opportunities in Afghanistan and said the world should not focus on Afghanistan’s wars only.

He said increase in domestic income and exports tops the priorities of the National Unity Government.

“The government’s priority is to turning Afghanistan from an importing country to an exporting nation. Our traders, investors and private sector play a key role in achieving this goal,” said Ghani.

He added that the government has enhanced efforts to present the business opportunities available in the country to the world since the world mostly sees reports on wars and violence in Afghanistan.

The participants thanked President Ghani for sharing information on Afghanistan’s investment opportunities and promised to contact relevant authorities in Afghanistan to establish trade and investment in the country.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan businessAfghanistan business opportunitiesAfghanistan investmentInvestment in AfghanistanPresident Ashraf Ghani

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Germany to invest in Jawzjan gas fields

Germany to invest in Jawzjan gas fields

According to Pajhwok Afghan News (PAN), Germany has expressed willingness to invest in gas fields in Shiberghan, the capital of

Afghan Business 4 years ago The fiscal budget must be in line with people’s needs – Afghan civil societies

The fiscal budget must be in line with people’s needs – Afghan civil societies

The Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) and the Afghan Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (ACTA) urged the Afghan government to incorporate

Afghan Business 5 years ago Difficult for Afghan Legislation to Ban Big Budget Wedding

Difficult for Afghan Legislation to Ban Big Budget Wedding

Afghans, whose annual income do not exceed USD 400, have resumed holding up high wedding costs since the fall of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*


  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading