President Ghani highlights Afghanistan’s investment opportunities in Singapore

Addressing a meeting with entrepreneurs from various sectors in Singapore, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani briefed the participants on the investment opportunities in Afghanistan and said the world should not focus on Afghanistan’s wars only.

He said increase in domestic income and exports tops the priorities of the National Unity Government.

“The government’s priority is to turning Afghanistan from an importing country to an exporting nation. Our traders, investors and private sector play a key role in achieving this goal,” said Ghani.

He added that the government has enhanced efforts to present the business opportunities available in the country to the world since the world mostly sees reports on wars and violence in Afghanistan.

The participants thanked President Ghani for sharing information on Afghanistan’s investment opportunities and promised to contact relevant authorities in Afghanistan to establish trade and investment in the country.