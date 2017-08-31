English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Prices of animals soar ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

in Afghan Business

Prices of animals soar ahead of Eid-ul-Adha
31 Aug, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Residents in Kabul city have complained about the soaring prices of livestock and are finding it hard to purchase animals for sacrifice.

Friday, September 1 is declared as the first day of Eid-ul-Adha. Muslims around the world sacrifice animals to honor the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

The prices of animals in capital Kabul have increased considerably compared to the previous year.

According to the residents, a sheep would cost up to 9,000 AFGHANIS last year, but this year 10,000 AFGHANIS are not enough to find a good sheep.

People who cannot afford buying their own sacrificial animal, they share a cow with friends.

Meanwhile, livestock owners have linked the hike in animal prices to the increased prices of forage.

According to one livestock owner, the pastures are now rented at 8,000 AFGHANIS compared to 5,000 AFGHANIS in previous years.
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan eidAnimalsanimals sacrificeEid-ul-Adhasacrificial animals

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Kunduz department of community policing gets new office and library facilities from Germany and the Netherlands

Kunduz department of community policing gets new office and library facilities from Germany and the Netherlands

Afghan and German government representatives officially inaugurated newly equipped facilities in the Police Headquarters (PHQ) Kunduz and the Community Policing,

Afghan Business 4 years ago Iran-5+1 accord to have a positive impact on Afghanistan’s economy

Iran-5+1 accord to have a positive impact on Afghanistan’s economy

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said that the nuclear deal  between Iran and six world powers would

Afghan Business 5 years ago 17 key projects to be executed in Afghanistan

17 key projects to be executed in Afghanistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iran signed contracts for 17 mega development projects in Afghanistan at the conclusion of the 5th Regional

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading