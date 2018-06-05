Private Oil Refinery Worth $3M Opened in Nimroz

Breaking News
A private oil refinery, established at a cost of $3mn, has begun operations in Nimroz province.
This comes as complaints about low quality of petroleum was on the rise in the province.
The facility, called Attae Filter Press, has the capacity to refine 11 tankers of oil per day, and it employees 32 workers.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Monday, Nimroz Governor Mohammad Sami called on the National Unity Government to further enhance efforts to strengthen the private sector.
Wadsam
