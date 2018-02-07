Private sector discuses reform strategies for Afghan mining sector

in Afghan Business

USAID on Wednesday hosted the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) and more than 80 private sector business leaders at the U.S. Embassy to discuss reform strategies and business openings for the Afghan mining sector.

Afghan government officials, including Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Nargis Nehan; private sector mining company representatives; international partners; and officials from the Afghan and international Chambers of Commerce attended the day-long dialogue. Participants focused on key opportunities and challenges in the mining sector and took part in interactive roundtable discussions with Afghan government representatives.

“The U.S. government is committed to helping Afghanistan build a stable, prosperous country that creates opportunity for all citizens,” said U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John R. Bass. “Developing Afghanistan’s mining sector provides great potential for employment and economic growth,” he added.

Among the primary private sector recommendations were issuing mining licenses and contracts, establishing mining sector incentive programs, supporting domestic and international partnerships with access to new markets, and acting to counter rampant extralegal mining practices.

USAID is committed to assisting Afghanistan to responsibly develop its extractives sector to spur economic growth and job creation. The challenges to developing this sector are many but not insurmountable. USAID’s assistance is designed to provide solutions to the legal, contractual, and technical challenges to supporting profitable private investment in the sector. To this end, USAID has recently partnered with both the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program to provide guidance on the MoMP’s Roadmap for Reform.