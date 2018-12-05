Rehabilitated Irrigation Canal in Badakhshan benefits 4,200 Citizens

in Afghan Business

The Afghan-German Cooperation handed over a rehabilitated irrigation canal to the Governor’s Office of Argo District, Badakhshan on Tuesday.

The canal is located in the Sarai Dara area and benefits about 4,200 residents who now have access to sufficient irrigation for their agricultural land.

In addition, a Local Water User Association (LWUA) that comprises about 600 private water users in the area was established to ensure the canal’s proper management and maintenance. A newly constructed office for the association provides an adequate working environment. The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Stabilization Program Northern Afghanistan (SPNA) financed the construction works at a total cost of more than AFN 23 million.

“I, on behalf of the people of Argo, express my great happiness for witnessing the inauguration of one of the most important projects in our district,” said district’s governor Nasratullah Mosaddiq.

In the past, the irrigation canal located in the area Sarai Dara was in a bad condition and lacked water capacity. Consequently, insufficient irrigation caused low agricultural production and poor harvests. To improve the situation, Argo’s District Development Assembly (DDA) and the District Governor’s Office initiated the project in 2016.

The Head of Badakhshan’s Department of Economy, Sayed Haseebullah Daqiq, stated: “Water is definitely the source of life. This irrigation canal will certainly play a very important role in promoting growth and development of agricultural economy in the district of Argo.”

The rehabilitated canal provides a reliable water supply for about 600 families and an agricultural area of about 1000 jeribs (almost 500 acres). It is further equipped with several measures to increase the canal’s resilience against potential damages and to prevent floods. The new infrastructure will boost local economy by increasing agricultural production.

The newly established Local Water User Association (LWUA) for the canal comprises about 600 private water users in the area and is responsible for managing and maintaining the infrastructure. It further helps to resolve water disputes among water users. The newly built office provides an adequate working environment for the LWUA. It offers two administrative rooms, a meeting room and a solar energy system. For future repairs and maintenance of the rehabilitated canal, the office is equipped with a concrete mixer, a stone drilling machine and other tools.

The KfW Development Bank implements the Stabilization Program Northern Afghanistan (SPNA) on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office (AA). The program aims at strengthening local governance structures in Northern Afghanistan and improving the rural population’s living conditions. Thus, the program supports various infrastructure activities and capacity development. So far, SPNA has already almost 400 projects in over 50 districts of Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar, and Baghlan including the construction, rehabilitation or extension of over 280 schools and other educational facilities, 39 roads and bridges and 16 irrigation canals. At the same time, the project has trained roughly 18,000 development council members in project selection and monitoring. The program’s total budget amounts to more than AFN 7 billion for the period from 2010 to 2019.