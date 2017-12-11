English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Results of Afghanistan’s 2-year food fortification project released

in Afghan Business

Results of Afghanistan’s 2-year food fortification project released
11 Dec, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Afghanistan released the implementation results of a two-year food fortification project in Afghanistan on Sunday.

The document, released during a stakeholders’ workshop, highlights the achievements, challenges, and lessons learned during the life of the project.

USAID’s $9.7 million commitment aimed to increase availability and access to essential vitamins and minerals—also known as micronutrients—through fortified edible oil, wheat flour, and iodized salt by laying a strong foundation for a sustainable fortification program.

More than 70 percent of the energy intake of Afghans is grain-sourced, and an average Afghan consumes around 400 grams of wheat flour bread daily—three times higher than the average world consumption.

“This project is of critical importance,” said USAID Health Office Director in Afghanistan, William Slater. “Many people in Afghanistan suffer from micronutrient deficiencies and to focus on increasing access to fortified foods, is an effective approach to combating malnutrition.”

The USAID, GAIN, and MoPH partnership helped reduce taxes on premix imports from 32 percent to 2 percent, enhanced the capacity of the Ministry of Public Health central food laboratory, and facilitated the endorsement of Afghanistan’s food fortification regulation, which now makes food fortification mandatory.

“Micronutrient fortification of staple food is one of the most effective ways to prevent micronutrient malnutrition”, said Greg Garrett, Director of Large Scale Food Fortification at GAIN. “In the past two years, USAID, GAIN, and the Government of Afghanistan worked together through an agreed action plan to advance the food fortification agenda, through advocacy efforts, legislation and private sector participation, as well as increasing demand for fortified food in the Afghanistan market.”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan food programAfghanistan fortified foodAfghanistan nutrition

Related Articles

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan, Somalia, N.Korea lead corruption index

Afghanistan, Somalia, N.Korea lead corruption index

By Ahmadshah Ghanizada- The Berlin-based corruption watchdog, Transparency International, in its latest Corruption Perceptions Index has revealed that Afghanistan is

Afghan Business 6 years ago Buzkashi-Afghanistan's National Game

Buzkashi-Afghanistan's National Game

“bOzkashI” is one of the ancient games played in Afghanistan. The name of this game is perhaps derived from hunting

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s Ring Road through Badghis Province

Afghanistan’s Ring Road through Badghis Province

Postponed due to security concerns, the construction of a ring road through western Badghis province has restarted after five-years. According

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading