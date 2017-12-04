Saffron festival opens in Kabul

in Afghan Business

The first Saffron Festival kicked off in Kabul on Monday in a bid to promote saffron cultivation in the country.

The Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) aims to cultivate saffron in 3000 acres of land in 31 provinces this year.

“We hope to increase saffron cultivation to eight tons this year,” said Agriculture ministry spokesperson, Lotfullah Rashid.

Both the farmers and economic analysts have urged the government to further promote saffron cultivation in the country with the hope to replace poppy fields.