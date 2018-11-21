Saffron Processing Factory in Herat to Hire 700 Women

in Afghan Business

An Afghan businessman has invested USD 2 million to open a saffron processing factory in western Herat province.

The factory will offer job to 700 women at the plant.

Provincial Agriculture Director Abdul Saboor Rahmani said the factory was located at a convenient location for farmers to bring their saffron to sell and collect their money.

The factory processes and packages saffron before exporting to foreign countries.

In its initial stages, the factory will purchase 600 kilogram of saffron from farmers and will export to foreign countries after processing and packaging in the factory.

Haji Qasim Alkozai, owner of the factory, said he established the facility after investing two million dollars.