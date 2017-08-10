Samuel Tumiwa appointed as ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Indonesia’s Samuel Tumiwa as new Country Director for Afghanistan.
According to a statement from ADB, Tumiwa will lead ADB operations in Afghanistan and oversee the implementation of ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy, which aims to help the country achieve sustained and inclusive growth through infrastructure development, capacity and institutional development, as well as sector reform.
‘The Asian Development Bank has a long-term, close development partnership with Afghanistan,’ said Tumiwa. ‘My priority is to work closely with the government of Afghanistan to deepen our partnership and help ADB’s resident mission provide innovative support to help the country reduce poverty and improve livelihoods.’
Tumiwa holds a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs from Ohio University in the USA and has served in numerous leadership positions since he joined ADB in 2001.
Related Articles
8 Afghan women graduate from USAID’s Engineering and Architecture Internship program
Graduation commenced today for USAID’s Afghan Women in Engineering and Architecture Internship program when eight female engineers and architects completed
Afghanistan’s First and Leading Event Management Company is Set to Launch a Series of National & International Events
Pace Event Management Services is Afghanistan’s first and leading event management solutions company based in Kabul-Afghanistan and registered with Afghanistan
Security of Afghanistan's major dam ensured
The Italian military of the Transition Support Unit Center (TSU-C) and Afghan National army (ANA) have completed a joint operation