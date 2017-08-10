English | دری
Samuel Tumiwa appointed as ADB's Country Director for Afghanistan

Samuel Tumiwa appointed as ADB’s Country Director for Afghanistan
10 Aug, 2017 by
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Indonesia’s Samuel Tumiwa as new Country Director for Afghanistan.

According to a statement from ADB, Tumiwa will lead ADB operations in Afghanistan and oversee the implementation of ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy, which aims to help the country achieve sustained and inclusive growth through infrastructure development, capacity and institutional development, as well as sector reform.

‘The Asian Development Bank has a long-term, close development partnership with Afghanistan,’ said Tumiwa. ‘My priority is to work closely with the government of Afghanistan to deepen our partnership and help ADB’s resident mission provide innovative support to help the country reduce poverty and improve livelihoods.’

Tumiwa holds a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs from Ohio University in the USA and has served in numerous leadership positions since he joined ADB in 2001.
