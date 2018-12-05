English | دری
Solar Power Project & Road Construction Project To Kick Off Soon in Ghor

in Afghan Business

Solar Power Project & Road Construction Project To Kick Off Soon in Ghor
05 Dec, 2018
The contracts for a solar power project and a road construction projects were signed in the presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the tribal leaders and influential figures of Ghor province on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, the 5 megawatts solar power project will provide electricity to 20,000 families and its construction work is expected to be completed in a year.

The contract for the USD 10.8mn solar power project was signed between the ministry of energy and water and Shuangdeng Company.

The contract for the construction of a 10 kilometer road from Feroz Koh to Gardan Diwal was signed in Char Chinar Palace.

The design work of the 10 kilometer road construction has been completed and will be presented in the meeting of the National Procurement Commission next week, according to the presidential palace.
