Survey presents business opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector

The Afghan Renewable Energy Union (AREU) and the German Federal Association of the Solar Industry (BSW) presented a market survey for solar energy. The study describes business opportunities for private companies in the photovoltaic sector.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s program Institutional Development for Energy in Afghanistan (IDEA) facilitated the cooperation between AREU and BSW. Moreover, the German program provided professional advice to AREU.

Afghanistan’s great potential for solar energy has been confirmed by a number of scientific studies. However, a comprehensive analysis of business opportunities has not yet been conducted. This new market study provides suggestions for private investments. Such investments would not only have a positive impact on the availability of electricity in the country, but would also result in the exploitation of business opportunities – creating jobs and income for the people.

“Afghanistan is facing the challenge of using its domestic renewable energy resources to supply country’s demanded energy. Afghanistan will be able to produce up to 500 MW of renewable energy until 2020. The German Energy Program is committed to supporting the Afghan energy sector in achieving its goals,” said Robert Dilger from Afghan-German cooperation program for “Institutional Development for Energy in Afghanistan” (IDEA).

Amanullah Ghalib, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Energy and Water appreciated the results of PV market research which was financially supported by Afghan-German Cooperation with the technical support from German Solar Association (BSW).

He thanked the continuous support of GIZ IDEA in the energy sector emphasizing that the market survey will enable the Afghan Government to attract private investments in the Renewable Energy in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has defined energy as a driving force for economic development. Therefore, it recently launched a five-year plan to generate 500 megawatt of electricity through renewable energy. To achieve this ambitious goal, the private sector’s involvement is crucial.

As part of Germany’s cooperation with Afghanistan, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has supported the Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) to promote renewable energy in Afghanistan since 2003. Financed by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), GIZ provides policy advisory services and technical support for the ministry’s institutional and organisational development.