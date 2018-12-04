Survey Reveals Improvement in Afghans’ Confidence Toward Security, Economy

in Afghan Business

The Asia Foundation – Afghanistan, with the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched the 14th annual Survey of the Afghan People (SAP) on Tuesday.

First launched in 2004, the Survey gathered the opinions of more than 100,000 Afghans across the country on elections, corruption, security, women’s rights, service delivery, the economy, migration, and peace and reconciliation. It is the broadest and longest-running nationwide survey of Afghan attitudes and opinions.

The 2018 SAP reveals some improvements in the confidence of the Afghan people regarding security, rebuilding, governance, women rights and the economy. The percentage of Afghans who believe that reconciliation between the Afghan government and the Taliban is possible has increased slightly by 1.1 percentage points compared to 2017.

This year, the proportion of Afghans who say the country is moving in the right direction is the same as last year (32.8%). Similarly, there is little difference between the number of Afghans this year who say the country is moving in the wrong direction (61.3%) and last year (61.2%).

The findings of the Survey show that Afghans continue to be concerned about the economic situation of their households and Afghanistan as a whole. Among those Afghans who think the country is moving in the wrong direction, a majority express concerns about such things as unemployment (23.7%), a bad economy (12.1%), high prices (3.6%), and other economic issues. When asked about the biggest problems facing youth, more than three-fourths of all respondents (78.4%) cite economic concerns.

USAID Acting Mission Director, Jeff Cohen, said, “This year’s survey shows that in the face of a myriad of challenges, the Afghan people continue to demonstrate resilience. The United States, through USAID, will continue to assist with the challenges that matter most.”