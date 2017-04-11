System computerization has helped boost Nangarhar’s custom revenue

in Afghan Business

Revenue of the Customs Department of eastern Nangarhar province has recorded 2.5bn Afghanis in revenues in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, indicating 4.14mn Afghanis increase over last year’s returns.

Speaking with Pajhwok Afghan News, Elhamuddin Muzhar, head of the provincial customs, said effective measures have helped boost the department’s customs revenue.

According to Muzhar, corruption in the customs has decreased considerably since the tax collection system has been computerized.

He cited increase in staff, rapid provision of tax forms to traders and other facilities as other reasons behind the increase in the revenue.