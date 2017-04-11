Breaking News
System computerization has helped boost Nangarhar’s custom revenue
...
Survey presents business opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector
...
Kazakhstan to export fortified flour to Afghanistan
...
President Ghani highlights Afghanistan’s investment opportunities in Singapore
...
Foundation for Afghanistan’s first grapes & raisins processing factory laid in Parwan
...
New strategy discussed at National Health Conference for Afghanistan’s maternal mortality rate
...
System computerization has helped boost Nangarhar’s custom revenue
Revenue of the Customs Department of eastern Nangarhar province has recorded 2.5bn Afghanis in revenues in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, indicating 4.14mn Afghanis increase over last year’s returns.
Speaking with Pajhwok Afghan News, Elhamuddin Muzhar, head of the provincial customs, said effective measures have helped boost the department’s customs revenue.
According to Muzhar, corruption in the customs has decreased considerably since the tax collection system has been computerized.
He cited increase in staff, rapid provision of tax forms to traders and other facilities as other reasons behind the increase in the revenue.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan students enjoy a roof over their heads at school
Not long ago, the 420 students of the Afghan Mena Elementary School had to study in an open lot because
UK’s support for Afghanistan’s award winning tax project
The Secretary of State for International Development, Justine Greening and the Afghan Finance Minister, Omar Zakhilwal announced a new phase
Engineers in northern Afghanistan complete trainings on infrastructure maintenance and operations
Over the past months, over 210 engineers from various technical departments in the provinces Badakhshan, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Samangan and