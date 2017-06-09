English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran promise to bolster economic cooperation with Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran promise to bolster economic cooperation with Afghanistan
09 Jun, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit which was held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, President Ghani discussed expansion of Afghanistan’s trade ties with regional countries and fight against terrorism.

The statement added that President Ghani met with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Astana City on Thursday where the two sides conferred on economic and trade ties and security.

President Ghani said terrorism was a common threat for the region and highlighted that cooperation of Uzbekistan was crucial for achieving a stable peace in Afghanistan.

“We have an extensive economic view and we want to expand our trade ties (with Uzbekistan) through Hairatan Port (in Afghanistan’s north),” he said.

Uzbekistan has agreed to establish a joint committee to work on the extension of economic cooperation between the two nations, added the statement.

In his meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon,  President Ghani discussed economic projects  between the two neighboring countries and said Afghanistan was ready to implement the CASA-1000 project.

Rahmon said his country was interested to work with Kabul in all sector including energy.

He added that Dushanbe was willing to cooperate with Afghanistan in transit affairs, such as Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Sher Khan Port and China-Iran railways.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also agreed on establishing a joint committee to work with Kabul on strengthening various kinds of cooperation.
Tags assigned to this article:
afghanistanAfghanistan economyAfghanistan regional tiesAfghanistan trade tiesShanghai Summit

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Building for girls’ school inaugurated in Kunar, eastern Afghanistan

Building for girls’ school inaugurated in Kunar, eastern Afghanistan

Funded by Indian government, a newly-constructed building for girls’ high school was inaugurated in the eastern Province of Kunar. Costing

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghan government seeks USD 471mn from the international community for humanitarian aid

Afghan government seeks USD 471mn from the international community for humanitarian aid

Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development and the emergency commission appealed to the international community for USD 471mn in humanitarian

Afghan Business 3 months ago Afghanistan’s National Priority Plan on Women’s Economic Empowerment

Afghanistan’s National Priority Plan on Women’s Economic Empowerment

The National Unity Government (NUG) of Afghanistan officially presented the National Priority Plan on Women’s Economic Empowerment to its citizens

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading