Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran promise to bolster economic cooperation with Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit which was held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

According to a statement from the presidential palace, President Ghani discussed expansion of Afghanistan’s trade ties with regional countries and fight against terrorism.

The statement added that President Ghani met with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Astana City on Thursday where the two sides conferred on economic and trade ties and security.

President Ghani said terrorism was a common threat for the region and highlighted that cooperation of Uzbekistan was crucial for achieving a stable peace in Afghanistan.

“We have an extensive economic view and we want to expand our trade ties (with Uzbekistan) through Hairatan Port (in Afghanistan’s north),” he said.

Uzbekistan has agreed to establish a joint committee to work on the extension of economic cooperation between the two nations, added the statement.

In his meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, President Ghani discussed economic projects between the two neighboring countries and said Afghanistan was ready to implement the CASA-1000 project.

Rahmon said his country was interested to work with Kabul in all sector including energy.

He added that Dushanbe was willing to cooperate with Afghanistan in transit affairs, such as Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Sher Khan Port and China-Iran railways.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also agreed on establishing a joint committee to work with Kabul on strengthening various kinds of cooperation.